i20 N Line vs Vitara Brezza

Hyundai i20 N Line vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
LXi
₹7.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,26,0008,58,738
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,4907,61,500
RTO
81,96454,690
Insurance
44,04642,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,20218,457

