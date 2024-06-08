In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4