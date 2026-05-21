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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Dzire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line Dzire
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 6.26 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Parking Camera Display
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Center Tunnel With Attached Smartphone
Front Fog Lamp
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiZ12E
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm111.7 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm80 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16165 / 80 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres382 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm163 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2450 mm
Height
1505 mm1525 mm
Width
1775 mm1735 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black with Red InsertsBlack & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,2997,16,381
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,2006,26,000
RTO
76,90452,820
Insurance
7,69537,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75815,397
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Hyundai i20 N Line combines sporty styling with turbocharged performance and premium features. Here are 5 things buyers should know.
⁠Planning to buy the Hyundai i20 N-Line? 5 things to know before putting your money down
21 May 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line, the sporty iteration of the i20 premium hatchback, received a price hike in June, ranging up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,700.
Want to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line? Variant-wise revised price list detailed
10 Jun 2026
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29 Apr 2026
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Hyundai has revised the i20 N Line range, making the DCT gearbox exclusive to the top-spec N8 trim.
Hyundai revises i20 N Line range, drops N6 DCT from lineup
7 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
9 Sept 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line is being offered in six colour options. Bookings are already open and an official launch is scheduled for early September.
Watch: Hyundai i20 N Line touches down in India
25 Aug 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Hyundai has officially unveiled the i20 N Line model in India and this will be the first of several N Line models that the company aims to bring here in the future. The car will also be offered in as many as six colour options.&nbsp;
Why Hyundai picked i20 as India's first N Line model
25 Aug 2021
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
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