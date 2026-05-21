In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs XUV 3XO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line
|Xuv 3xo
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.27 Lakhs
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3