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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line Xuv 3xo
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Airbags
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDimStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres364 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres42 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm201 mm
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2600 mm
Height
1505 mm1647 mm
Width
1775 mm1821 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseKey
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black with Red InsertsBlack & White
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,2998,28,835
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,2007,54,000
RTO
76,90461,780
Insurance
7,69512,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75817,814
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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