In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.27 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3