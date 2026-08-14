In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.27 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3