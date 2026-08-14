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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line Bolero neo plus
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 11.41 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi2.2 litre mHawk Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleMulti-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 70 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres696 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person9 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres60 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
3995 mm4400 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2680 mm
Height
1505 mm1812 mm
Width
1775 mm1795 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherVinyl
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black with Red InsertsBlack & Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,29913,71,579
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,20011,41,001
RTO
76,9041,54,625
Insurance
7,69575,453
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75829,480

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