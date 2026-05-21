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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Mahindra Bolero

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Bolero Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line Bolero
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl16 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDimHawk75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 75 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres60 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2680 mm
Height
1505 mm1880 mm
Width
1775 mm1745 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseKey
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen ProjectorNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inchNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherVinyl
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,2999,18,933
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,2007,99,500
RTO
76,90479,286
Insurance
7,69539,647
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75819,751

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