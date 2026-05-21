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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders3-

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiVGT Intercooled Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 R16C
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 R16C
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
311 litres1495 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres55 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm220 mm
Length
3995 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2600 mm
Height
1505 mm1800 mm
Width
1775 mm1860 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,29912,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,20010,54,900
RTO
76,9041,31,862
Insurance
7,69569,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75827,021

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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25 Aug 2021
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