In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Hyundai Venue, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Venue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 n line
|Venue
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 9.27 Lakhs
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.7 to 20.7 kmpl
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4