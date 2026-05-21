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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Hyundai Venue

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line and Hyundai Venue, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line Price starts at Rs. 9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 1.0 Turbo MT, Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. i20 N Line: 998 cc engine, 19.7 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line vs Venue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line Venue
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 9.27 Lakhs₹ 8 Lakhs
Mileage19.7 to 20.7 kmpl18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 N Line Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiKappa 1.2-litre MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16195 / 65 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
311 litres375 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm195 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2520 mm
Height
1505 mm1665 mm
Width
1775 mm1800 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalTFT
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black with Red Inserts-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,12,2999,08,854
Ex-Showroom Price
9,27,2007,99,900
RTO
76,90464,993
Insurance
7,69543,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,75819,534

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