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HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Taigun

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Taigun
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.0L TSI
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRear twist beam
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16205/60 R16
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
3995 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2651 mm
Height
1505 mm1612 mm
Width
1775 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
311 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on frontHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
66
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display7" Touch Screen
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89312,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,60010,99,900
RTO
1,11,9931,20,620
Insurance
38,80039,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08127,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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