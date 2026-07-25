i20 [2020-2023] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Yaris Brand Hyundai Toyota Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.