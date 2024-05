Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.

i20 [2020-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison