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HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Glanza

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Toyota Glanza

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Glanza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Glanza
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2L VVT
Driving Range
749 Km827 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl22.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2520 mm
Height
1505 mm1500 mm
Width
1775 mm1745 mm
Bootspace
311 litres318 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
BlackBlack / Blue
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,8937,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6006,39,300
RTO
1,11,99359,230
Insurance
38,80037,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08115,836
Expert Rating
-

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