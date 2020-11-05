HT Auto
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
G
₹7.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiVVT
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl21.01
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,8938,45,028
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6007,49,000
RTO
1,11,99353,940
Insurance
38,80041,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08118,162

