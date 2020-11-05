Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|VVT
|Driving Range
|749 Km
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.2 kmpl
|21.01
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,66,893
|₹8,45,028
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,15,600
|₹7,49,000
|RTO
|₹1,11,993
|₹53,940
|Insurance
|₹38,800
|₹41,588
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,081
|₹18,162