i20 [2020-2023] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.