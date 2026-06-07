hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Tiago

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Tata Tiago

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Tiago Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Tiago
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 4.69 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl-
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2 NA Revotron
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16155 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
3995 mm3813 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2400 mm
Height
1505 mm1535 mm
Width
1775 mm1684 mm
Bootspace
311 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres35 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront & Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
66 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,8935,28,110
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6004,69,990
RTO
1,11,99326,300
Insurance
38,80031,320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08111,351
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta
2026 Tata Tiago Creative+ vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta: Which top-spec hatch should you go for?
7 Jun 2026
Hyundai i20 is offered with two petrol engine options.
Hyundai i20 crosses 15 lakh sales milestone in India after nearly 18 years
25 Jul 2026
Tata Tiago is available in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+.
Tata Tiago Creative vs Creative+: Which variant should you choose
9 Jun 2026
Hyundai's latest teaser confirms a new 12.3-inch integrated display and touch-sensitive climate controls for the next-generation i20.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
11 Jun 2026
The new i20 gets an entirely new design language.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 fully leaked ahead of global debut
12 Jun 2026
The base variant of the Tata Tiago comes with halogen headlights and steel rims.
Thinking of the new Tata Tiago ? Here's what the base variant offers
4 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
9 Sept 2021
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings.
Watch: Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings
13 Apr 2022
Hyundai i20 2020: First Drive Review
Hyundai i20 2020: First Drive Review
21 Nov 2020
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers