In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3.
i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Punch EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 [2020-2023]
|Punch ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.46 Lakhs
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-