i20 [2020-2023] vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.