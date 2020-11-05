HT Auto
HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Driving Range
749 Km312 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89315,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,60014,99,000
RTO
1,11,99316,000
Insurance
38,80067,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08134,024

