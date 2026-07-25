i20 [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] nexon ev prime Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.