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HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] nexon ev prime
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Driving Range
749 Km312 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170 mm205 mm
Length
3995 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2498 mm
Height
1505 mm1606 mm
Width
1775 mm1811 mm
Bootspace
311 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
64
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89315,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,60014,99,000
RTO
1,11,99316,000
Insurance
38,80067,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08134,024
Expert Rating
-

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