i20 [2020-2023] vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.