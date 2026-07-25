i20 [2020-2023] vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.