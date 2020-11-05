HT Auto
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.0 TSI Petrol
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm178 nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89312,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,60010,69,000
RTO
1,11,9931,13,230
Insurance
38,80038,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08126,249

