|Engine Type
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Driving Range
|749 Km
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|178 nm
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.2 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,66,893
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,15,600
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹1,11,993
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹38,800
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,081
|₹26,249