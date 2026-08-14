i20 [2020-2023] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Rapid tsi Brand Hyundai Skoda Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.