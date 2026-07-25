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HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Duster

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Duster
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiTurbo TCe 100
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut-
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16-
Ground Clearance
170 mm212 mm
Length
3995 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2657 mm
Height
1505 mm1701 mm
Width
1775 mm1815 mm
Bootspace
311 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseManual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89312,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,60010,49,000
RTO
1,11,9931,04,900
Insurance
38,80045,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08125,796
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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