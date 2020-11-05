Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
|Driving Range
|749 Km
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.2 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹11,66,893
|₹17,00,806
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,15,600
|₹14,72,800
|RTO
|₹1,11,993
|₹1,59,280
|Insurance
|₹38,800
|₹68,226
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,081
|₹36,556