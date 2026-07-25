i20 [2020-2023] vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] S-cross Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.