In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 [2020-2023]
|S-cross
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.16 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4