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HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Eeco

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Eeco
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiK12N
Driving Range
749 Km631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl19.71 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16155 / 65 R13
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
3995 mm3675 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2350 mm
Height
1505 mm1825 mm
Width
1775 mm1475 mm
Bootspace
311 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres32 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,8935,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6005,20,900
RTO
1,11,99329,836
Insurance
38,80033,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08112,561
Expert Rating
-

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