i20 [2020-2023] vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Baleno [2019-2022] Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 5.58 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 21.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.