i20 [2020-2023] vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Alto Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.