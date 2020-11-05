HT Auto
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm380 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89314,66,017
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,60012,49,000
RTO
1,11,9931,36,900
Insurance
38,80079,617
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08131,510

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
998.0 to 1197.0 | Petrol | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 11.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Altroz
1199.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
