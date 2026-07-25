In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Thar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 [2020-2023]
|Thar
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 10.16 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
|8 to 9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4