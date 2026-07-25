i20 [2020-2023] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.