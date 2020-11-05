HT Auto
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm370 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89314,09,089
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,60011,99,000
RTO
1,11,9931,31,900
Insurance
38,80077,689
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08130,286

