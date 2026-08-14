i20 [2020-2023] vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Kuv100 nxt Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.