HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs KUV100 NXT

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2 L mFALCON G80
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,8936,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6006,08,675
RTO
1,11,99347,437
Insurance
38,80028,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08114,721

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
998.0 to 1197.0 | Petrol | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 11.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Altroz
1199.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
