|Engine Type
|1.0 l Turbo GDi
|Electric Motor
|Driving Range
|749 Km
|110 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.2 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|No
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹11,66,893
|₹9,93,155
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,15,600
|₹8,81,425
|RTO
|₹1,11,993
|₹61,700
|Insurance
|₹38,800
|₹50,030
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹25,081
|₹21,346