In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT.
i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I20 [2020-2023]
|Sonet [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 7.46 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
|18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4