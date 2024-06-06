HT Auto
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 7.46 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders3-

i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiVGT Intercooled Diesel
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 R16C
Wheels
Steel Rims16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 R16C
Ground Clearance
170 mm220 mm
Length
3995 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2600 mm
Height
1505 mm1800 mm
Width
1775 mm1860 mm
Bootspace
311 litres1495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89312,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,60010,54,900
RTO
1,11,9931,31,862
Insurance
38,80069,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08127,021
Expert Rating
-

