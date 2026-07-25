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HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Verna [2020-2023]

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Verna [2020-2023]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 9.11 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl17.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.5 l MPi
Driving Range
749 Km796.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl17.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCouple Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170 mm165
Length
3995 mm4440
Wheelbase
2580 mm2600
Height
1505 mm1475
Width
1775 mm1729
Bootspace
311 litres480
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackBeige & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89310,46,314
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6009,28,600
RTO
1,11,99375,868
Insurance
38,80041,246
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08122,489
Expert Rating

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