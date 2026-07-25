i20 [2020-2023] vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Santro Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 10.16 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.