i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol
Driving Range
749 Km700
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm99 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl20
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm68 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,8935,35,324
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6004,76,690
RTO
1,11,99326,568
Insurance
38,80031,566
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08111,506

