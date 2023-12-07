In 2023 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2023 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16.0 to 27.0 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less