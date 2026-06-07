In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4