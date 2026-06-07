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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios Rumion
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage16 to 27 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14185 / 65 R15
Length
3815 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2740 mm
Height
1520 mm1690 mm
Width
1680 mm1735 mm
Bootspace
260 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,05,79611,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
5,55,0009,79,000
RTO
22,20081,160
Insurance
28,09651,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,02023,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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