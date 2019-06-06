HT Auto
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Toyota Glanza

Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹5.19 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
G
₹7.18 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 KappaVVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2121.01
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,90,6688,45,028
Ex-Showroom Price
5,28,5907,49,000
RTO
32,01053,940
Insurance
29,46841,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,69518,162
