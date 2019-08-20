|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa
|Revotron 1.2 L
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|777
|711
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21
|20.3
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹5,90,668
|₹6,22,603
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,28,590
|₹5,64,900
|RTO
|₹32,010
|₹29,546
|Insurance
|₹29,468
|₹27,657
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹12,695
|₹13,382
After a memorable December when it became the second-largest carmaker in India for the first time, Tata Motors decided to take the game a step further by entering the CNG segment this month. Already leading in the EV space in passenger vehicles, Tata's bid to push volumes to aim higher is evident from the launch of CNG ve...Read More