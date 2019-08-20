HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Tata Tigor

Filters
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa VTVT
₹5.19 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XE
₹5.39 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 KappaRevotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777711
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2120.3
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,90,6686,22,603
Ex-Showroom Price
5,28,5905,64,900
RTO
32,01029,546
Insurance
29,46827,657
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,69513,382
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

After a memorable December when it became the second-largest carmaker in India for the first time, Tata Motors decided to take the game a step further by entering the CNG segment this month. Already leading in the EV space in passenger vehicles, Tata's bid to push volumes to aim higher is evident from the launch of CNG ve...

Read More

2022 Tata Tigor iCNG first drive review: Better than its petrol and EV avatar?
Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Get a Cash discount of...
Applicable on era12kappavtvt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Oct
View Offer

Trending cars

Find More Cars

Latest Cars in India 2022

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
Audi Q344.89 - 50.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS2.45 Cr Onwards Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2022

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 20225.4 - 7.1 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift6.5 - 10 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch
Tata Punch5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV70012.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2022

Jaguar Epace
Jaguar Epace50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Mahindra S204
Mahindra S204N/A Exp. Price* Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara11 - 18 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV12 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Hyundai Casper
Hyundai Casper4 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details