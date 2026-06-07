In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Tigor
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3