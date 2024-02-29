In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16.0 to 27.0 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Grand i10 Nios vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios Punch ev Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 16.0 to 27.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -