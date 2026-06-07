In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Punch Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Punch
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|18 to 20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3