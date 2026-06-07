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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios Nexon ev
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage16 to 27 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14215 / 60 R16
Length
3815 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2498 mm
Height
1520 mm1616 mm
Width
1680 mm1811 mm
Bootspace
260 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalTFT
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No-
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and Grey-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,05,79613,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
5,55,00012,49,000
RTO
22,20012,000
Insurance
28,09651,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,02028,229
Expert Rating
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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