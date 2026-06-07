In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)