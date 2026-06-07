In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3