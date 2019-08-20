|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa
|0.8L
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|777
|700
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21
|25
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|No
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,35,685
|₹4,65,838
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,68,500
|₹4,06,500
|RTO
|₹31,740
|₹26,910
|Insurance
|₹34,945
|₹25,864
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹13,663
|₹9,884