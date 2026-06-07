In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Comet EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Comet ev
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|230 km/charge
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|17.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)