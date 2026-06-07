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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand i10 nios Comet ev
BrandHyundaiMG
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage16 to 27 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Door Handle
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Length
3815 mm2974 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2010 mm
Height
1520 mm1640 mm
Width
1680 mm1505 mm
Bootspace
260 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Interior Colours
Black and GreyStarlight Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,05,7967,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
5,55,0007,49,800
RTO
22,2009,000
Insurance
28,09634,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,02017,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits
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Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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