In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Astor
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4