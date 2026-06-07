In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand i10 Nios vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand i10 nios
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16 to 27 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|4